MARINE — Gerald "Richard" McDougal Jr. of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Care Center at Center Grove Edwardsville.

Born in Alton, Illinois, April 20, 1959 son of Sylvia Giardina McDougal of Edwardsville and the late Gerald McDougal Sr.

Richard lived many years in Florida employed as a auto body technician . He pursued his hobbies of salt water fishing and boating. He graduated from Edwardsville High School, class of 1977.

He also attended Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Survived by his mother, Sylvia McDougal; sister, Marcia(David) Schaefer of Edwardsville; brother, David (Terri) McDougal of Edwardsville; son, Quinn (Jessica) McDougal of Wood River, Illinois; four nieces, two nephews, and two great-nephews; along with a special friend Nadina Carter.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville are in Charge of Pending Services.