1/1
Gerald McDougal Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARINE — Gerald "Richard" McDougal Jr. of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Care Center at Center Grove Edwardsville.



Born in Alton, Illinois, April 20, 1959 son of Sylvia Giardina McDougal of Edwardsville and the late Gerald McDougal Sr.



Richard lived many years in Florida employed as a auto body technician . He pursued his hobbies of salt water fishing and boating. He graduated from Edwardsville High School, class of 1977.



He also attended Eden Church in Edwardsville.



Survived by his mother, Sylvia McDougal; sister, Marcia(David) Schaefer of Edwardsville; brother, David (Terri) McDougal of Edwardsville; son, Quinn (Jessica) McDougal of Wood River, Illinois; four nieces, two nephews, and two great-nephews; along with a special friend Nadina Carter.



There will be a private memorial service at a later date.



Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville are in Charge of Pending Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved