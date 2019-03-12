Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Ziolkowski.

Gerald "Jerry" Ziolkowski, 77, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jerry was born in 1941 in Granite City, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joseph Ziolkowski and Helen (Mehelic) Ziolkowski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Maryanne (Ziolkowski) Neubauer.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Linda (King) Ziolkowski whom he married on Oct. 20, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison, Illinois. He also leaves behind his son Michael Ziolkowski and his wife Michele (Zukas) Ziolkowski, his three grandsons, whom he adored, Jacob Ziolkowski, Zachary Ziolkowski and Lucas Ziolkowski, his sister Carol (Ziolkowski) Johnston, his nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins and many close friends.

He was employed at Ehrhardt Tool and Machine Co. in St. Louis. His career there spanned 47 years where he was part of many design innovations and was issued a patent in 2006. He retired in 2006 as Vice President of Engineering.

Jerry had a passion for fishing and enjoyed many happy hours fishing for trout at Bennett Springs in Lebanon, Missouri, along with his son and grandsons.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Ilinois.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, Illinois on Friday, March 1,5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the , or the .