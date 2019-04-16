Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Signorino-Love.

Gina Marie Signorino-Love

Gina Marie Signorino-Love, 43, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

She was born June 1, 1975, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Russell D. and Karon E. (Roach) Signorino of Glen Carbon. She married Cedric L. Love on April 30, 1995, in St. Louis and he survives. She was an office manager with the American Federation of Government Employees with the Veterans Administration Hospital Union Local #96. She was a devoted and loving mother to her son and daughter. She cherished her entire family and loved being the sports mom throughout the years. She was very creative and enjoyed working with crafts.

In addition to her beloved husband of 14 years and parents, she is survived by a daughter, Madison Elaine Love; a son, Cameron Alexander Love; a sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Luis Marino of Ft. Myers, Florida; a brother, Samuel Signorino of Glen Carbon; mother-in-law, Mary Thompson of St. Louis; other extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Signorino and her grandparents, Sam and Katherine Signorino and Terrance and Dorothy Roach.

In celebration of her life visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 until time of service at 5 p.m. with Reverend Clint Wisdom officiating. Memorials may be made to the Neighbors in Need or to Infant Loss Resources and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com