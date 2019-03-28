Gladys L. Wilkening

Gladys L. Wilkening, 84 of Hamel, Illinois, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born on Monday, July 9, 1934, in Edwardsville, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Malinda (nee Ziegler) Klenke.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel; church organist for 40 years.

She was born and raised in rural Edwardsville. She and her husband, Earl, moved to Hamel in 1962. She and her daughter, Nancy, owned and operated "Nancy's Rainbow Childhood" Day Care Center in Hamel, from 1984 to 1999. She played the organ for the Immanuel UCC for over 40 years. She enjoyed sewing and baking, She and her husband Don weaved rugs with their weaving loom. She loved to babysit for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and being with family.

Survivors include son, Steven E. (Alice) Bartels, Hamel; three daughtera, Karen S. (Steven) Maples, Fenton, Missouri, Joyce A. (Richard) Koenig, Edwardsville, Nancy L. (Timothy) Stumpf, Hamel; son-in-law, Gary D. (Cindy) Henschen, Alhambra, Illinois: 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers Hilbert C. Klenke, Glen Carbon, Earl (Doris) Klenke, Edwardsville; sister Darlene (Leo) Rode, Grantfork, Illinois; sister-in-law - Martha Klenke, Worden, Illinois; sister-in-law, Ruth Klenke, Edwardsville, sisters-in-law, Doris Klenke, Granite City, Faye (Roy) McMillin, Saint Jacob, Illinois, Betty Julian, Kansas City, Missouri, Marie Bartels, Frisco, Texas.

She was preceded in death by father, Louis W. Klenke; mother Malinda K. Klenke (nee Ziegler); first husband, Earl F. Bartels; second husband, Donald D. Wilkening; daughter, Sharon K. Henschen; two brothers Edwin Klenke and Lester Klenke; three sisters, Louise Woods, Edna Eberhart, Ella Ostendorf; brother, Wilmer Klenke; sister-in-law, Verna M. Klenke.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel with Rev. Dr. C. Dwayne Dollgener, Interim Pastor, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel, officiating.

Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery.