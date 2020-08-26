Glenn Burlingame

GLEN CARBON — Glenn E. Burlingame, age 87, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois.

Glenn was born on May 23, 1933 in Miller County, Missouri, a son of the late Ivy Burlingame and Viola (Roark) Burlingame.

Glenn was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On May 25, 1956, Glenn married Sallye Minner, the love of his life in Edwardsville, Illinois. Glenn joined Carpenters Local #633 in Granite City, Illinois, in 1951, and he retired after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon. When his boys were younger, Glenn coached their little league baseball games.

He was a talented carpenter and he could build anything. He enjoyed making wood toys for the children at the church and golfing with his friends.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Glen loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents; Glenn was preceded in death by a grandson, Blake Hastings; and by four brothers, Floyd Burlingame, Warren Burlingame, Jimmy Burlingame and Elner Weeks.

He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-four years, Sallye Burlingame of Glen Carbon; loving sons, Steve Burlingame of Williamson, Illinois, Doug Burlingame of Edwardsville, and Joe (Debbie) Burlingame of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; brother, Donald (Ann) Burlingame of Kokomo, Indiana; sister, Shirley Brown of Anna, Illinois; proud grandfather to Danielle Burlingame, Hannah Burlingame, Phillip Burlingame and Andrew Burlingame; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, private memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at New Bethel United Methodist Church, Glen Carbon, with Pastor Penny Barber officiating.

Memorial donations may be mailed to New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.