Glenn Pizzini, 88, of Edwardsville, passed peacefully into the hands of God at 3:28 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at Meridian Village.

He was born on June 20, 1930, in Edwardsville, the son of the late William D. Pizzini and Florence Pasolli Pizzini.

He married Mary Margarita Autenrieb on Feb. 2, 1957, in Edwardsville and they celebrated 62 years of marriage. She survives.

He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed. He is survived by five sons, David Pizzini and wife Dynel of Edwardsville, John Pizzini and wife Airey of New Orleans, Louisiana, Paul Pizzini and wife Barb of Edwardsville, Dan Pizzini and wife Cindy of Edwardsville, and Rich Pizzini and wife Wanda of Edwardsville; 16 grandchildren; and, five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Loretta Pizzini Stullken and brother-in-law Robert Stullken.

Mr. Pizzini was the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler in Edwardsville, the surrounding area, and Bond County for 40 years. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School (class of 1948) and of Georgetown University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the battleship New Jersey and was later stationed in Italy at the Southern European Headquarters of NATO.

He was a member of St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus of Edwardsville, VFW of Glen Carbon, Friends of Lovejoy Library of SIUE, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, and the Historical Society of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Masses and Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville.

