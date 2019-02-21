Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Wheeler.

GLENN DAVID WHEELER

EDWARDSVILLE — Glenn David Wheeler, 68, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1950, near Fisk, Missouri, the son of Pearly O. and Mildred (Tyree) Wheeler. He has formerly married Rita Wells of Wildwood, Missouri.

Glenn was a lab technician at Olin Corporation for 39 years, before retiring in 2011. He had a lifelong interest in science, history and art. As an avid reader and movie-goer, he particularly enjoyed Star Trek, Star Wars and Harry Potter. (He was a Hufflepuff.)

Glenn is survived by a daughter, Denise (John) Ukena of Edwardsville; a son, David "Matthew" Wheeler of Edwardsville; two sisters, Wilma Hay of Bunker Hill and Goldie White of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a brother, Leroy Wheeler of Broseley, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Janie Wheeler of Alton and Betty Wheeler of Spanish Lake, Missouri; two grandchildren, Grace and Libby Ukena of Edwardsville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; James Oliver, John Marshal Wheeler, and Miles "Whitey" Wheeler.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Romoser officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation and/or Faith in Action in Edwardsville.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com