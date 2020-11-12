MARYVILLE — Gloria Hill, 86, of Maryville, Illinois, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Elmwood Nursing Home, Maryville.

Gloria was born Feb. 7, 1934, to Elmer and Esther (Nee Wille) Scheibal, at home in Maryville.

The oldest of three children, she was close to all of her grandparents and aunts and uncles; and loved her Church, St. John's United Church of Christ, Collinsville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Esther Scheibal; and a nephew, Jeffrey Deutsch.

Gloria is survived by a daughter, Deborah Williams, Virginia; grandchildren, Lisa Williams, Karina Kurtz, David Williams, and Alex Williams; six great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Community Care, Collinsville.

Private services are scheduled.

Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville.