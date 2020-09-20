1/2
Gloria Holliday
Gloria A. Holliday, 63, passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 29, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Don Wilkerson of St. Louis and the late Lois (Stein) Wilkerson.



She married Michael Holliday on Aug. 7, 1988, in St. Louis, and he survives. Other survivors include her children: Nathan Holliday of Edwardsville, Kristin Scharf and her husband: Alan of Millstadt, Joseph Holliday of Shiloh, Sarah and Scott Scoggan of Quincy, six grandchildren: Taylor "TJ", Johnathan, Makenzie, Aiden, Madison, Collins and two sisters.



Gloria was employed as the food service director at Chartwell's for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing pottery, painting, travelling, shopping, collecting chefs, Christmas and was a Disney Cruise fanatic.



In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the church. The Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner will be the celebrant.



The funeral procession will leave from Saksa Mateer Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, for graveside services at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Children's Cancer Society and will be accepted at the services.



Immediately following the graveside services, the family would like to invite you a celebration of life for Gloria at the Moose Lodge 1561 located at 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025, 618-656-5051.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
