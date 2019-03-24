Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Dedert.

Grace Dedert

EDWARDSVILLE — Grace Dedert, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home with family.

Grace was born Sept. 5, 1930, at St. Louis Maternity Hospital in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Edmond Louis and Marian (Crook) Scholz. She married Donald Anthony Dedert and he preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1995.

Grace is survived by four daughters, Susan Pate of Edwardsville, Judith Bryan and husband Douglas of Dallas, Texas, Denise Schoeneweis and husband Eugene of Edwardsville, and Rebecca Dedert of Edwardsville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Scholz and wife Joann of Mesa, Arizona, sister-in-law, Bonnie Russell, and several nieces and nephews. Grace was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Hilda Scholz and brother, Daniel Scholz.

Grace loved to travel, read, and do crossword puzzles as well as spending time with her family. She spent her life in St. Louis, Kennett, Missouri and Edwardsville. She volunteered at the Dunklin Memorial Hospital in Kennett, Missouri, The American Red Cross in Edwardsville, and Friends of Lovejoy Library at SIUE.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be given to . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.