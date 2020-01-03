OREGON — Harold Robert Lee died in his sleep early on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Sherwood, Oregon, at the age of 98.

He was born on June 4, 1921, in the home of his parents, William Pearl Lee and Ida Irene Wilkinson Lee, in the small town of Glen Carbon, Illinois, near St. Louis.

He was a descendant of Samuel Judy, who in 1801 became the first permanent European settler in the area. Harold has kin buried in the Nix-Judy Pioneer Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Harold married Ruth Carolyn Crawford on Feb. 6, 1944 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was predeceased by her on Oct. 13, 1979.

He attended the same local grade school as his father, where all eight grades were taught in one room by one teacher. As in his father's time, there was one bench of kids for each grade.

He was active in the Boy Scouts during the Great Depression in the 1930s, and he loved all things outdoors, including hiking, camping, archery, and swimming in the lakes and rivers. He worked as a Scout counselor at Camp Rankin in the Ozarks near Ironton, Missouri, and earned the Eagle Scout rank.

He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1939. He went on to attend James Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, where he majored in Spanish and met Ruth, who became the love of his life. With WWII approaching, he volunteered for the Navy's V-7 program, an expedited auxiliary naval officer training program designed to ready officers for the vastly expanding U.S. fleet. This program allowed him to complete his college degree before beginning his service in 1943. He received his naval officer training at Columbia University before assignment as an Ensign to the USS Greene, a WWI destroyer that was recommissioned for the second great war.

Harold served in the Mediterranean and Pacific Theatres on the USS Greene. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1945 with the rank of Lieutenant (junior grade).

Harold was frequently thanked by others for his service. He always downplayed it and never bragged about it. He just felt it was his duty to do what everyone else in the free world was trying to do, namely combat ultranationalist dictators and bullies who threatened democratic institutions. He felt every person should have a voice, a vote, and an equal chance to succeed economically.

Harold lived a rich, long, and healthy life until his last two months. He was a wonderful father, engaging storyteller, voracious reader, and highly ethical man who valued diversity and believed deeply in fairness for all.

Harold is survived by his children, Ruth Ann Copp (spouse, John) of Midland, Michigan, John Lee (spouse, Jean) of Lake Oswego, Jane Angarola (deceased spouse, Robert) of Washington, D.C., Daniel Lee (spouse, Anna) of McMinnville, Oregon, as well as by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.

To read more about his WWII experience and life after the war, visit www.forevermissed.com/hrl.