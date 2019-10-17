EDWARDSVILLE — Harold H. Rapp, 98, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, in Alhambra, Illinois.

He was born Dec. 11, 1920, in Granite City, Illinois, the son of the late Valentine & Lulu (Bade) Rapp. Harold was a lifelong farmer. He married Florence (Mueller) Rapp on Dec. 1, 1946, in Granite City.

She preceded him in death on July 7, 1986. Harold is survived by one son, Leonard Rapp of Manteca, California; three grandchildren, Gregory Rapp & his wife Dawn of Edwardsville, Charlotte Weber & her husband Patrick of Edwardsville, and Russell Rapp & his wife Sarah of Oakdale, California; and four great-grandchildren, Grace Weber, Caden & Lucy Rapp, and Kyle Rapp. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son Dennis Rapp. Harold was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge of Granite City, Quercus Grove Rural Club, National Farmer's Association, Madison County Farm Bureau, and Eden Church.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Karl M. Kindt III officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. The family request memorials to Eden Church.