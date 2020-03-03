EDWARDSVILLE — Harold Strangeman, 78, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Mattoon, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at his home in Edwardsville, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2200 Western Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938, on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m., with a celebration of life luncheon held at Lake Land College immediately following. A memorial service will also take place the following day at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville on Sunday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Rose Strangeman of Edwardsville; their two children, Caroline (Cari) Eva Weise (Kevin) of Austin, Texas, and Christopher (Chris) Chatlos Strangeman (Lisa) of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Joseph Harold Weise and Elizabeth Rose Weise of Austin and Jonathan Alden Strangeman and Andrew Thomas Strangeman of Edwardsville; his sister, Barbara Phillips of Roy, Utah; his brothers/sisters-in-law Donna (Jim) Fleming of Zionsville, Indiana, Jim (Rickie) Rose of Connersville, Indiana and Ron (Kathy) Rose of Connersville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold G. and Eva Chatlos Strangeman; his parents-in-law, Alden and Caroline Rose; and nephews, Jason Rose and Kor Phillips.

Harold was born in Chicago, Illinnois, on Jan. 16, 1942, to Harold G. and Eva Strangeman.

As a young man, Harold earned his Bachelor of Arts from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. He then enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany at an Education Center. Upon release from the service, he attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, earning his Masters of Arts degree. While at Ball State, he met the love of his life. One of his greatest joys was marrying Marilyn on Dec. 19, 1970. He then secured a position at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois and continued his education at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, specializing in Sociology.

His career at Lake Land spanned over 30 years, first as a History Instructor and then as a Sociology Instructor and Director of the Honors Program. Harold was awarded the Lake Land College Faculty Association Outstanding Service Award in 2002. After his retirement, he served as an adjunct instructor at Lake Land and as a host at the local McDonald's where he met many new friends. He was a published author for the Good Old Days Magazine and was editor of a trivia column published in the Enquirer-Democrat in Carlinville, Illinois. All the while, he was a diehard Cubs fan and loved both trivia and horror movies.

Harold believed in giving back to his community. While he lived in Charleston, he was an active member of Mattoon's Trinity Episcopal Church for over 40 years, a charter member of the Charleston Exchange Club, a member of the Board of Directors of Soup Stop, and a volunteer at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. He was awarded the Lifetime Volunteer Award from Douglas-Hart Nature Center in 2015. After moving to Edwardsville, he continued his community service until he no longer could due to his health, by volunteering at the Stephenson House and at the Edwardsville Children's Museum.

Harold's greatest achievements, however, were more personal in nature. His marriage to Marilyn was the thing he held most dear - 49 years of love, laughter, and blessings. His children agree that the love, peace, joy, and happiness he brought to their family is what he did best.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials in Harold's name can be made to Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lake Land Blvd. Mattoon, IL 61938 or to Blackburn College, Advancement Office, 700 College Avenue, Carlinville, IL 62626.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

