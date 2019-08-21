After a long illness, Harvey James Bushrow passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Michigan, second of six children. He was preceded in death by his first wife Eileen Ann (Johnson) Bushrow, his parents Leo Albert and Martha Rachael (Steele) Bushrow, his brothers, Norman and Albert, grandson John Coulter Bushrow, step-son, Christopher Eslinger, nephews, and great-nephews. Harvey is survived by his wife, Julia, four sons; John (Cathy), Jeff (Martha), Jim (Bonnie), and Joe; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sister; Brenda Gross and brothers; Ray and Gerry Bushrow.

Harvey served in the United States Navy during World War II and in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed working on engines, built many models, and managed the vehicle fleet at SIUE until his retirement. Harvey loved his family, his country, and his church. He was kind to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed. Visitation and services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Edwardsville, IL on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 10 until 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will take place at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Edwardsville or the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.