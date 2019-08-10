Hazel Loretta Werths

Hazel Loretta Werths, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Glover Rex and Nancy Marie (Stroud) Cottrell. She married Lloyd Wilmer Werths on Nov. 7, 1953, in Granite City and he passed away on Oct. 9, 2006. She had worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad as a secretary with 13 years of service. She was a longtime member of Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed working with ceramics, flower arranging, cross-stitch and loved traveling. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Brad and Pat Werths of Edwardsville, K.C. and Melinda Werths of Richland, Missouri, Joel and Stephane Werths of Granite City, Christina and Richard Hodshire of Havre, Montana and John and Terri Werths of Edwardsville; thirteen grandchildren, Laura, LeeAnn, Christin, Amanda, Carlie, Maddie, Sheri, Heather, Aaron, Nicholas, Jacob, Cal, Parker and Gabriell; many great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Diane Cottrell of Mattoon, Illinois and Kenneth and Pat Cottrell of Worden, Illinois; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Judy Cottrell of Granite City and Cindy and Mike Inman of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 53 years and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Leota Carney, Bonita Down and Delores Draper and two brothers, Virgil and Roger Cottrell.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to C.O.P.E. Ministry (Children of Pokot Education Fund, Inc.) P.O. Box 903, Lincoln, IL 62656 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com