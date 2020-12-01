EDWARDSVILLE — Helen England, age 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born July 10, 1932, in Benld, Illinois, the daughter of the late Mitro & Julia (Pellock) Kluchka.

Helen married her husband of 51 years, James "Buddy" England on May 12, 1950; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2001.

Helen worked as a secretary for the U.A.W. for 52 years. She worked in the U.A.W. Local 25 office for 32 years and then at the U.A.W. regional office in St. Louis, Missouri, for 20 years, before retiring.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Pat Schneider & husband Roger of Highland, Illinois; two granddaughters, Dana Zobrist & husband Keith of St. Jacob, Illinois, and Paige Anderson & husband Chris of Highland, Illinois; and four great-grandchildren, Morgan & Holly Zobrist and Easton & Kolton Anderson.

She was preceded in death by three brothers & two sisters.

Helen was a member of the Collinsville Lions Club, and volunteered at Anderson Hospital.

One of her greatest loves was spending time with her great-grandchildren and going to all of there sporting events, and she also enjoyed calling bingo for many years in St. Louis for the U.A.W.

There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, followed by a private graveside service at the Benld Cemetery in Benld, Illinois with Rev. Nicholas Finley of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Church in Madison, Illinois, officiating.

The family request memorial to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.