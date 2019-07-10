Helen Haarmann

Helen Mary Haarmann, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hitz Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1926, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Adolph and Helen (Jakubowski) Dussold. She married Henry J. "Hank" Haarmann Nov. 26, 1949, in Jennings, MO. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2014.

Helen is survived by her six children: Steve (Mary) Haarmann of Edwardsville, Carol Sue (Vince) Hess of Alhambra, Judy (Roger) Frank of Edwardsville, Patty (Dale) Frank of Alhambra, Debbie (Randy) Meier of McLean, IL and Ron (Lori) Haarmann of York, NE; 21 grandchildren: Christopher Haarmann of Edwardsville, Crystal (Keith) Bradley of Marine, Eric (Carissa) Hess of Edwardsville, Jill (Jim) Klostermann of Highland, Lindsay (Rob) Eakin of Glen Carbon, Todd (Sarah) Frank of Worden, Amy (Mike) Hamann of Troy, Chad (Denise) Frank of Marine, Ryan (Sara) Frank of Edwardsville, Molly (Aaron) Bohnenstiehl of Edwardsville, Ashley (Mike) Bruns of Germantown, Tina (Ryan) Wuebbels of Albers, Doug (Heather) Frank of Alhambra, Karen (Ben) Book of Damiansville, Ellen (Derek) Herzberg of Highland, Beth (Gerry) Stewart of Dunlap, Emily (Ryan) Saddler of Atlanta, IL, Brad (Lauren) Meier of McLean, Abby Haarmann of Memphis, TN, and Kyle Haarmann and Lucy Haarmann, both of York; 36 great-grandchildren: Claire, Nathan, Connor, Taylor, Katelyn, Justin, Paige, Ivan, Dylan, Jack, Caden, Allie, Maggie, Brandon, Lydia, Max, Tucker, Tyler, Hailey, Wyatt, Willow, Henry, Mackenzie, Caleb, Kayla, Kate, Morgan, Gunner, Austin, Landon, Carter, Nora, Logan, Parker, Jordyn and Sydney; five siblings: Mary (the late Nay) Keeven of Wentzville, MO, Rose Marie (the late Phil) Foeller of Florissant, MO, Christine (the late Frank) Barclay of Hazelwood, MO, Dorothy (Tim) O'Fallon of St. Charles, MO and Adolph (Dolores) Dussold of St. Louis; two sisters-in-law: Delores Haarmann of Florissant, MO and Marlene Haarmann of Edwardsville; and numerous brothersin-law and sisters-in-law.

Helen was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, the Daughters of Isabella O'Reilly Circle, Pin Oak Senior Citizens, St. Boniface Quilters, St. Boniface Cemetery Board, Madison County Home Extension and the Madison County Farm Bureau Women for Ag. She always considered herself a city girl turned into a farmer's wife.

She was a stay-at-home mom who raised all six kids in the rural area and never drove a vehicle in her life. Helen was also the bookkeeper for their business, Hank's Blacksmith Shop. She enjoyed being a seamstress and made wedding dresses for all of her daughters and daughter-in-law. She loved cooking and canning (her specialty was homemade banana bread and jelly for all the children and grandchildren at Christmas), and enjoyed bingo, travel, playing Yahtzee with her grandchildren, card playing, dancing and teaching many how to Polka; and she enjoyed praying the rosary. Helen was also a 37-year breast cancer survivor and was active in .

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church with the very Rev. Jeffrey, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to Hitz Memorial Home or Fr. McGivney Catholic High School. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.