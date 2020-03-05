MORO — Henrietta J. McRae-Dorsey, 87, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. while at River Side Care Center, under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1933 in Kane, Illinois, the daughter of William "Bill" and Beulah Estes. She married Ora McRae in Sept. 1953, who passed in March of 1976. She later married William Dorsey in Oct. of 1986 who passed in Nov. of 2017.

Henrietta was a member of Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church. She was the manager of the Farm Fresh stores in Bethalto, Illinois, and Rosewood Heights, Illinois. She was a quilter and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (Terri) McRae of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Julie Swaringim of Humble, Texas, and Jody (Joy) McRae of Moro; a sister, Mary Buhs of Charlotte, Michigan; 31 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Ladd; four brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

Pastor Marc Wendleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.