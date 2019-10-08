Henry Drew

Henry Douglas Drew, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born Sep. 8, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Henry R. & Mary Constance (McDougal) Drew. Henry married the love of his life Susan D. Ryan on Oct. 10, 1966, in Tonawanda, NY. Susan preceded him in death on March 27, 2018.

Henry was a professor at SIUE from 1969 – 1983 and in 1983 he was awarded the Teaching Excellence Award, he loved teaching. After leaving SIUE in 1983 he went on to work for the Food and Drug Administration until his retirement in 2004.

He is survived by one son Joseph Drew & wife Mary of Granite City; one daughter, Mary "Connie" Wyvell & husband Keith of Glen Carbon; four grandchildren, Connie Bradshaw & husband David, Catie Reynolds, Leah & Tyler Wyvell; three great-grandchildren, Blake Rains, Jordan Ferguson, Kate Bradshaw; two brothers, Richard Drew & wife Rosemarie, and twin brother William Drew & wife Geri; and a sister, Mary Constance Drew McKeone & husband John; many nieces & nephews; & Godson Christopher McKeone.

Henry earned degrees from, Canisius College, Seton Hall University and his post-doctorate degree from Purdue University. He was proud to be able to say he had his work & research published in 9 publications such as Analytical Chemistry and American Chemical Society.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with Father Rob Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. The family request memorials to the or the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.