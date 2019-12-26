TROY — Herschel D. Prater, 73, of Troy, Illinois, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing & Rehab Center, Maryville, Illinois.

Herschel was born May 27, 1946, to Norman and Zelma (nee Callahan) Prater, in Pinckneyville, Illinois.

He was kind, generous, funny, and he wished everyone love. He never met a stranger; people gravitated to him. He also contributed to many charities. Herschel spent a lot of time on his family genealogy, and put books together for his family. He was an avid writer and has written adolescent novels. He was an avid reader and loved flowers. Herschel taught at Edwardsville Middle School for 33 years; several years he served as the Art Director. In retirement, he taught as a substitute teacher for about 10 years. Giving was a big thing for him—he didn't want to know what you received, he wanted to know what you gave.

He is survived by his Life Partner, David Temme, Troy, Illinois; brothers and sisters, David (Bobbie) Prater, Pocahontas, Illinois, Joan (Mike) Allen, Bunker Hill, Illinois, Pat (Bob) Lister, Arkansas, Larry (Susan) Prater, Greenville, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Zelma Prater; sister, Delores Elam; brother-in-law, Donny Elam; niece, Sherry Elam.

Memorials may be made to or .

Visitation is Saturday, Dec.28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas.

Funeral Service: Saturday, Dec. 28, 4 p.m., at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas.

Clergy: Pastor Kent Schuette.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas.