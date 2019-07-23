Hilbert Klenke

Hilbert C. Klenke, 93, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Hamel, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis.

He was born on Saturday, May 22, 1926, in Edwardsville, the son of Louis and Malinda (nee Ziegler) Klenke. On Sunday, April 24, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, he married Verna M. Klenke nee Renken.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL; National Farmers Organization (NFO)-past president; Hamel Mutual Insurance Company-past board of director.

Born and raised in rural Edwardsville. He served with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955; with duty in Korea after the Korean Conflict. After marriage, they lived on a farm at Fruit Road and Route 66. Later they purchased the Klenke farm SE of Hamel on Maple Road. They owned and operated a grain and livestock farm. He and his brother Edwin owned and operated Klenke Brothers Dozing for many years. After he and his wife retired they built a house east of Hamel on Route 140. They lived there until 2013 when they moved to Eden Village, Glen Carbon. He enjoyed dancing, playing the accordion, working and socializing.

Survivors include daughter, JoAnn M. (Kenneth) Brinker, Edwardsville; son, Larry D. (Beth) Klenke, Edwardsville; grandchild, Julie M. (Rev. Robert) Kirbach, Glen Carbon; grandchild, Caitlin M. Klenke, Edwardsville; grandchild, Colton G. Klenke, Edwardsville; great-grandchild, Arabella M. Kirbach, Glen Carbon; great-grandchild, Bennett K. Kirbach, Glen Carbon; great-grandchild, Evan R. Kirbach, Glen Carbon; brother, Earl (Doris) Klenke, Edwardsville; sister, Darlene (Leo) Rode, Grantfork; sister-in-law, Martha Klenke, Worden; sister-in-law, Ruth Klenke, Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Doris "Dody" Klenke, Granite City.

He was preceded in death by father, Louis W. Klenke; mother, Malinda K. A. Klenke, nee Ziegler; wife, Verna M. Klenke, nee Renken - died 2/04/2019; daughter, Lola Mae Klenke; infant brother, Edwin Klenke; brother, Lester Klenke; sister, Louise Woods; sister, Edna Eberhart; sister, Ella Ostendorf; brother, Wilmer Klenke; sister, Gladys Wilkening.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra., with John Mindrup - Assistant Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ.