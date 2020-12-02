KENTUCKY — Mr. Howard Christian Olsen, 77, of Almo, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Mr. Olsen was born on April 19, 1943 in Bremerton, Washington, to Oliver "Bud" Olsen and Alma, nee Phillips, Olsen.

He was a self-proclaimed spoiled-rotten child who loved spending time with his cousin, Laura Lee, who was like a sister to him.

He graduated from Washington State University in 1965 with a degree in chemical engineering.

That same year he got married to Mary (nee Lengel) Olsen and started work at Shell Oil Company in California.

The next several years he transferred to New Jersey, Texas, and then finally settled in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Howard was very active in the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the Edwardsville Jaycees, the District 7 School Board, the Our Lord's Lutheran Church council, and participated in many other volunteer opportunities in the community.

After 30 years, he and Mary parted ways and he later married Juldine Maloney-Olsen and they spent 20 years of their lives together.

He always said he was very proud to be married for 50 years, even if it was to different women.

He loved to travel all around the world. Some of his favorite places were Uganda, China, South Africa, New Zealand, Istanbul, and anywhere in the mountains.

He was so incredibly proud of all of his children and grandchildren, and often talked about the difference they were all going to make in the world.

Much to his dismay, he helped raise two strong-willed women, who were never afraid to boss him around or give him a hard time.

Fortunately, he was able to commiserate with his son with whom he shared a love of fishing, wood working, and deep philosophical conversations.

The best times of his life were spent with his family and friends sharing stories, laughing, telling jokes, playing nerf-guns, and making pancakes for his grandchildren.

He taught us all to value experiences over things and that the most important thing to have in life was a good imagination.

He is survived by his children Debra (Hemanth) Shenoi of Verona, Wisconsin, Karen (Paul) Mackey of Cadiz, Kentucky, and James (Shira) Olsen of Kirkland, Washington. His step-children include, Doug (Michelle) Maloney, and Angie (Donnie) Roloff. His grandchildren include, Kanu Shenoi, Priya Shenoi, Kiran Shenoi, Avery Mackey, Devin Mackey, Piper Mackey, Eva Olsen, Layla Olsen, Baby #3 Olsen, Madison Roloff, Emily Roloff, Erica Maloney, and Brenden Maloney.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

