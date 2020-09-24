GLEN CARBON — Imelda Foster, age 82, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Columbia, Tennessee, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born July 7, 1938 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Kellerman) Perry.

She married James Foster. He preceded her in death in Feb. of 2015.

Imelda is survived by one sister, Lorene Leopold of Edwardsville, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Perry of Glen Carbon and Patricia Perry, also of Glen Carbon; two special nieces, Lisa (Dan) Gray of Edwardsville and Ginger (Rodney) Harper of Tennessee; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Perry, Henry Perry and Robert Perry; and a brother-in-law, Allen Leopold.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Memorial contributions may be given to the Maury County Senior Center, 1020 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia, TN 38401.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.