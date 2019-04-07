Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene A. Pfeifer.

A. Irene Pfeifer

EDWARDSVILLE — A. Irene Pfeifer, 93, of Palmyra, Illinois, formerly Edwardsville, died Feb. 14, 2019, at the Friendship Skilled Nursing Facility in Carlinville.

She was born April 21, 1925, in Macoupin County the daughter of the late Roy and Jessie (Ore) Tucker. Irene married Leslie F. Pfeifer on April 5, 1946, at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2018.

Irene is survived by one daughter, Loretta Kay Foley and husband Charles of Palmyra, Illinois; four grandchildren, Chris Pfeifer and wife Lisa of Bethalto, Jennifer King of Alton, Charles Turner of Springfield, and Allison Turner of Plainfield; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; one niece, Melva Gunning of Medora; and family friend Brenda McGlasson of Benton.

She was preceded in death by one son, Leonard Pfeifer; one sister, Geraldine Loy; and great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Turner. Irene was totally devoted to her family and her faith in God. There is no visitation. A private graveside service was be held at the Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney was in charge of arrangements.