Jack Dippold

Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Jack Dippold



Jack D. Dippold, 71, of Peoria, AZ., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ.



Jack was born on March 2, 1948, in Granite City, the son of the late Dan S. and Ruth K. (Piper) Dippold.



He married Joanna E. Bold on Oct. 22, 1978, in Edwardsville.



Besides his wife, he is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Rhonda (and John) Kritsberg of Phoenix, AZ; Katie (and Mike) Sheffield of East Alton; and Kristy (and Tony) Posey of Peoria; grandchildren Jake and Brooke Hassmann; Nicholas Sheffield; and Van and Peyton Posey; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Jack attended school at Edwardsville High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He worked as a mechanical engineer and later became the Director of Engineering at Olin Corporation before retiring Aug. 31, 2013. He served 41 years at the Winchester Division of Olin.



Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Mary Anna Davis presiding. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Judes Hospital or . Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on July 29, 2019
