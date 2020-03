KEYESPORT — Jacki Lee Hartzel, age 49, of Keyesport, Illinois, passed unexpectedly on March 16, 2020, of heart related complications.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jacki's memory are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

