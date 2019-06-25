Jacob Minney

Jacob Ryan Minney, 27, of Hillsboro, MO passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 27, 1991, in Alton the son of Lisa (nee Holst) and Wallace "Dan" Minney.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Joshua (Meagan) Minney of Grantfork, IL; sister Erica Minney of Vandalia, IL; aunts Barb (Russ) Poncet of Festus, MO, Mary (the late Dan) Willson of House Springs, MO, and Bev (Jim) Goad of Branson, MO.

He is preceded in death by his brother Caleb David Minney and sister Andrea Minney.

Jacob worked as a carpenter.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Dr. Charles McLain, Festus. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the American Diabetes Foundation.