WOOD RIVER — Jacqueline "Jackie" L. Ladd, 61, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1959, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Ora McRae and Henrietta (Estes) McRae-Dorsey.

Jackie was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her children, Gabe Slinkard of Springfield, Illinois, Gregory Livingston of Springfield, Gideon Livingston of Wood River, Gavin Ladd of Decatur, Illinois, and Graham Ladd; three siblings, Jerry (Terri) McRae of Woodburn, Illinois, Jody (Joy) McRae of Moro, Illinois, and Julie Swarringim of Humble, Texas; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to 5 A's.

