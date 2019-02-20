Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Brendle.

James J. Brendle

ALTON — James J. Brendle, 81, of Holiday Shores, Illinois, passed away at 7:47 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Dorothy A. (Riggs) Zajicek and Harold J. Brendle. James worked at Shell Oil Refinery in Wood River, Illinois, as a design draftsman for 37 years before retiring in January 1994. After retiring from Shell Oil, he owned and operated J. Brendle Multi-Craftsman until 2016.

James is survived by his wife Joyce L. Brendle, whom he married July 15, 1983, in St. Louis. He is also survived by his son, Christopher J. Brendle of Edwardsville; two step-sons, Kenton R. Krieg of Glen Carbon, Kevin R. Krieg of Pasadena, California; a niece Jewel Wacker; and two nephews, Richard K. and Vincent P. Brendle. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard P. Brendle and a step-father, George Zajieck.

James was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, where he taught Junior High Sunday School, chaperoned many youth trips and enjoyed going on youth and adult mission trips sponsored through the church. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for ten years, was a member of the Worden American Legion Post 564, the Wood River Refinery History Museum and a past board member of the Edwardsville YMCA.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the St. John's U.M.C. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.