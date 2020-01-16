EDWARDSVILLE — James E. Erb, age 74, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

He was born May 30, 1945, in Edwardsville, the son of the late George & Lorna (Martin) Erb. James was a Probation Officer for the Madison County Probation Department for over 30 years, retiring in 2002.

James is survived by his wife Celeste (Drewes) whom he married, Sept. 30, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

He is also survived by four sons, Nathan Erb and wife Elisabeth of McHenry, Illinois, Aaron Erb and wife Elcke of Hampton, Virginia, Daniel Erb and wife Lindsey of St. Louis, Missouri, and Timothy Erb of Puyallup, Washington; five grandchildren, Abigail, Audrey, Charlotte, August, and Felix; one brother, Barry Erb and wife Gail of Edwardsville; and one sister, Lola Dodge and husband Richard of Union, Missouri.

James was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Kenneth Erb.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, where he served on the Building Committee, PTL, and was a Sunday School Supervisor. James served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating.

Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorial to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Metro East Lutheran High School.

