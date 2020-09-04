James Fagan

STAUNTON— Michael James "Philo" Fagan, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 after a long & courageous battle against a rare form of sarcoma cancer.

He was born on June 24, 1964 to Jay & Toni (Droxner) Fagan Jr.

His father, Jay Fagan Jr., preceded him in death only 15 short months ago.

Mike worked as a carpenter for his father Jay Fagan for many years. After his father retired, he worked for Dan Miller as a carpenter. Mike & Dan worked together for over 20 years. It was often said if they could not fix it or figure it out, it could not be done.

Mike enjoyed hunting, cooking, & spending time with his beloved wife Melodye. Mike married his soul mate Melodye (Hamilton) Fagan on July 4, 1998, & she survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Toni (Droxner) Fagan; his children, Christine (Jerry) Miles, Julie (Billy) Lane, Joe (Stephanie) Hamm, & Kyle Fagan; his grandchildren, Billy (Samantha) Lane, Jordan Kagy, A. J. Lane, Dylan Kagy, Kaydee Lane, Jersey Lane, Kallie Hamm, Kamryn Hamm, & Joe Hamm; his great-grandchildren, Jax Lane & Marleigh Lane; sister & brother-in-law, Patty & Dan Miller; nephews, Austin (Shelby) Miller & Aaron Miller; and a great nephew, Hank Miller.

Besides his father; he was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Melissa Hamm.

Mike "Philo" had many friends & cherished all of them.

His life could not have been any more full with friendship; however, he would never turn away from making a new friend. He was everyone's friend.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, Illinois.

The family will greet friends following his memorial service from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed during the visitation period & during the memorial service as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.