James Jones

James William Jones, 98, of Collinsville, passed away on Sep. 27, 2019, at his home. James (Bill) was born Sep. 15, 1921, in Bluford, IL. He married Frances (nee Sandbach) Jones May 16, 1942.

James was a U.S. Army Veteran. He served during WWII as a medic in graves registration. He was employed by the Dept. of the Army for 26 years as an equipment specialist retiring in 1972. He then embarked on a second career as a hobby farmer near Dahlgren, IL for 25 years. In 1997, he and Frances sold the farm and moved to Collinsville. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his home until his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances in 2014, parents Ray and Viola (nee Hughes) Jones, a son, Richard Jones and daughter-in-law, Carol Jones, three brothers and one sister. James is survived by his children; Dan (Linda) Jones and Lynn Jones of Collinsville; sisters Gladys Bledsoe, Creal Spring, IL, Maxine Cravens, Mt. Vernon, IL and Mary Hart, Cheyenne, WY; his grandchildren, Josh (April) Jones of Glen Carbon, Ryan (Nikki) Jones of Troy, Emily Jones of Santa Rosa, CA and Mathew (Angela) Shalenko of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Marchyl Jones, Cameron Jones, Kaylee Jones and Lila Shalenko.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home. Memorials may be made at the funeral home to the Donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com