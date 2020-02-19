James Ladd

James "Jim" R. Ladd, age 87, of Edwardsville passed away at 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Alhambra Care Center.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in Edwardsville the son of the late Nicholas F. and Mary (Ballweg) Ladd.

He owned and operated Jim Ladd Construction in Edwardsville for many years. Jim married Patricia Vigars on Nov. 30, 1957. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1996. He then married Viola "Vi" Daugherty in 1998. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2019.

Jim is survived by son, Michael Ladd and his wife, Jacqui, of Edwardsville; daughters, Teresa B. Revels and her husband, Tony, of Dallas and Mary Melissa Ladd of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Gavin M. Ladd, Graham J. Ladd, and Michael J. Weber; two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Owen Ladd; five brothers, Nicholas A. Ladd of Edwardsville, Gary T. Ladd and his wife, Joanne, of Edwardsville, Thomas E. Ladd and his wife, Sandi of Edwardsville, Donald V. Ladd and his wife, Bonny Bratten, of Edwardsville, and Mark A. Ladd and his wife, Laurie, of Edwardsville; one sister, Dolores "Dodie" A. Levi of Edwardsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and both wives, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard H. Ladd and Michael D. Ladd; one sister, Mary Louise Ladd; one brother-in-law, Gary W. Levi; and two sisters-in-law's, Dr. Lois (Buchta) Ladd and Betty Ladd.

Jim was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Rob Johnson presiding.

Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Building Fund or a .