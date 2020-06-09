GRANITE CITY — James (Jim) Edward Lee, born May 20, 1954; the youngest of four children of John and Dorothy Lee (Beveridge); passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, peacefully, in the company of his family. This ended a brave struggle of ten months involving too many doctors and hospitals that he ultimately rejected so that he could choose his own path and fight on his own terms.

He is mourned by his family, friends, neighbors and the many that knew him and experienced his infectious enthusiasm and optimism.

His is survived by his siblings, Michael Lee of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Linda Hosto of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Lois Lee of Glen Carbon; He was "Uncle Jim" to his nieces and nephew, Kim Johnson and Lynda Prante of Worden, Illinois, Michael Leonard (Ana) of Tennessee and Stacie Chase (Stephen) of Oswego, Illinois.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his halfsister, Patricia Bagaglio; nephew, Christopher Leonard; brother-in-law, Duane Hosto; and his son, Keith Smith.

Jim retired early from his position as a millwright with Granite City Steel, having spent 18 years there. He was always proud of his skills acquired in his job. Like many, he had a life of loves and disappointments. His loves included his dear friend, Linda Weber, with whom he shared some of the happiest time of his life. His adopted family, Linda, Linda's son Brian Weber and granddaughters, Gracelyn and Ava, gave him his greatest joys of life. He liked telling stories about his Lee cousins and the mischief wrought with them while growing up. In his later life, he was able to renew those bonds. James had sadness in his life that was also family centered. The tragic death of his son, Keith Smith, in 2010 was a deep loss.

Jim had a remarkable capacity for optimism, believing that life's riches were just around the corner. Though such riches were elusive, he never lost the optimism. For an extended period in his retirement, he became fascinated with "inventing" things. He was able to take a wide variety of regular household items and rethink and redesign them. One of his favorites was a new way to tie shoes to prevent them from becoming untied. Alas, while these inventions were remarkably creative, none of them yielded monetary benefits. While naturally voluble and enthusiastic, he also experienced hurt and anger towards those who took advantage of his optimistic notions. More often, he held a fierce loyalty towards those who showed a caring for him. Never simple and rarely quiet, he created a life of complexity with a lot of love and will be sorely missed by everyone who showed him they cared.

