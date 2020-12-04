1/
James Little
INDIANA — James Ezekiel Little, age 73, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Crown Point, Indiana.



He was born April 2, 1947 to George E. and Evelyn (Stolze) Little of Edwardsville, Illinois.



Jim graduated Edwardsville High School and attended St. Louis University.



He founded Little Sales and Marketing in 1994.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert Little and Patrick Little.



Jim is survived by his wife, Denise (née Cherry) whom he married July 23, 2011; a daughter, Sarah (Ray) Sikkema and a son, James Little, Jr.; two sisters, Ann Luttrell and Sue (Chris) Molla; and two brothers, Thomas Little and Michael Little.



Condolences may be expressed through Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Centre, 606 E. 113 Avenue, Crown Point, Indiana 46307, 219-663-2500 or geisenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
