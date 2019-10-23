EDWARDSVILLE — James W. Long, 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born June 17, 1929, in Edwardsville, the son of the late William James and Alma (Hess) Long. He married Marie Mohme Sept. 3, 1955, in Edwardsville. She survives.

Besides his wife, Mr. Long is survived by seven children: Linda (Jack) Scarborough, Susan (Neal) Bockwoldt, Jim (Cynthia) Long, Jeff (Penny) Long, Mary Lou (Gary) Pace, Mike (Karin) Long and Steve (Dr. Patricia Jimenez) Long; sixteen grandchildren: Tom Scarborough, Sarah Scarborough, Katie Bockwoldt, Laura Bockwoldt, David (Leah) Long, Matthew Long, John (Kelsey) Long, Kelsey Long (fiancé Bryan Schmidt), Shelby (Eric) Edmondson, Danny (Liz) Pace, Jimmy Pace (fiancé Julia Myers), Andrew Long, Adam Long, Will Long, Max Long and Felix Long; one great-grandson, Jaxon Long; three sisters: Betty McMichael (the late Tom), Mary Jo Steiner (the late John) and Pat Lenz (the late Bob); a step-sister, Edna Meier (the late Darwin); sisters-in-law Loraine (the late Bob) Birmingham and Donna (the late Leonard) Mohme. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Harold Mohme and sister-in-law Darlene Buchmiller.

Jim was employed by Illinois Bell for 42 years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and also coached Little League baseball.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.