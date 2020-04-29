MINOOKA — James P. "Jim" Neumann of Minooka, Illinois, (formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois) passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at University of Chicago Medical Center. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Paul J. and the late Rosemary Neumann.

Beloved husband of 42 years to Adola "Dodi" Neumann; devoted father of Paul (Jacqueline), Colt (Reena), Jacob (Dana) and Zachary (Worth) Neumann; proud grandfather of Milyn, Everly, Archer, Zahra, Jada, Jackson and Annabel; dear brother of Karen (Randy) Vieth, Tony (Doe), Tim (Dawn), and Cindy (Jason) Watters; fond son-in-law of Lee and Nancy Bridgman; brother-in-law of Lee (Connie) Bridgman and loyal guardian of "Luke", Jim's canine best friend; sixteen nieces and nephews; and 27 great nieces and nephews also

mourn his passing.

A graduate of Edwardsville High School and University of Missouri-Rolla where Jim received his degree in Civil Engineering. He practiced his skillful trade for 34 years at Amoco/BP and was an active member of the Amoco/BP Recreation Club for 20 of those years. Jim was a non-stop force with a heart of gold. He constantly had multiple on-going projects, only resting to plan more. He used these projects to pass his impressive, vast wisdom to those around him. One of his most recent accomplishments was creating "baba boards" with his youngest son, Zachary, in honor of Baba, Jim's grandmother.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and, his latest obsession, gold panning in Alaska. Also an enthusiastic fan of sports, mainly football and baseball, with wiffle ball being one of his favorite past-times; he was an inspiring coach of his sons' baseball leagues. Another labour requiring Jim's patience, skill, and knowledge was restoring classic cars, truly works of art, building one for each of his sons.

Above all, Jim's greatest passion was his family. His brilliant, charming smile was most visible when he was surrounded by his wife and best friend, Adola, along with his sons and their families. During these times, his wit and love were unparalleled.

Your Passing leaves a heartache no-one-can heal, Your Love leaves a memory no-one-can-steal.We will see you later, Dad. And, we know, not if you see us first. In honoring the wishes of James P. Neumann, cremation rites have been accorded.

In gratitude of Jim having been a recipient of a liver transplant in 1996, The Neumann Family asks that you please consider gifts in Jim's name to UNOS, United Network of Organ Sharing in lieu of flowers.

