James C. Tieman

James C. Tieman, 74, of Edwardsville died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Evelyn's House Hospice in St. Louis. James worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Company for 17 years later retiring from Olin Industries after 17 years. He was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Alton, Illinois the son of the late Gus and Valeria (Pennington) Tieman. He married Judy Sheets on Jan. 11, 1968, in Alton, Illinois.

Besides his wife Judy, he is survived by two sons, James C. Tieman, Jr. of Belleville and Robert D. Tieman and wife Yuko stationed in Okinawa, Japan; and one sister, Alma Frohock and husband Jay, of Bunker Hill, Illinois. James was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Tieman and four brothers, August, Richard, Hugh and Leland Tieman.

James graduated from Alton High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft engine repairman during the Vietnam War.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be given to a Veteran's Organization of the donor's choice. Condolence may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.