MITCHELL — James Ronald Williams, 75, of Mitchell, Illinois, born March 5, 1944 in Antioch, California, to the late James H. and Rose T. Williams, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

James served in the United States Army before starting his career as a mechanic for Madison County.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his son, James Williams Jr.

James is survived by his daughters, Geneva Williams Ricks, Patricia Ann Williams and Deborah Gail Williams; as well as five grandchildren.

Visitation for friends may be with the family Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 11 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

A prayer service will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home with Deacon Jimmy Ghiglione officiating.

James will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon.