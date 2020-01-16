EDWARDSVILLE — Jane Marie Fralinger, age 92, passed away surrounded by her loving family and the dedicated staff of Eden Care Center on Monday, Jan. 13th, 2020.

Jane was born in the city of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Aug. 26, 1927. Her parents were the late Donald R (Dick) Fowler and Marion (nee Urquhart) Fowler of Hammond, Indiana. Jane had one brother, James R. Fowler.

Her beloved brother passed away in March of 2011 and is survived by his wife, Margaret "Margie" Fowler. Jane married her devoted husband of 64 years James T. Fralinger Sr. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond, Indiana, on Aug. 28, 1954.

James preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2018. Together Jane and Jim raised a family of five children, Tom Fralinger (Debbie) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Ann E. (Cas) Sheppard of Godfrey, Illinois, Kathy M. (Mike) Miller of Glen Haven, Colorado, Nancy J. Fralinger (Robert Blain) of Edwardsville, and Richard R. Fralinger of Frederick, Maryland.

Jane was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, six nieces, four nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.

Jane was raised in the Hammond, Indiana, area where she graduated from Hammond High School and subsequently attended and graduated from Wisconsin State Teachers College of Milwaukee Wisconsin in 1949.

After college Jane taught school in her home town of Hammond until she began raising a family in 1955. Jane resurrected her teaching career once again in 1972 and taught kindergarten at St. Boniface Catholic School in Edwardsville for 20 additional years, retiring in 1992. Jane loved teaching children. She also enjoyed reading, classical music, writing funny poems, working on creative projects in her little workshop and playing the piano; but above all, her greatest joy was her family.

Jane and her husband Jim, both dedicated Catholics, were members of St. Boniface Catholic Church for many years. After moving into retirement, they were welcome members at St. Cecelia in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

There will be a visitation for Jane at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Following the visitation, a Requiem Mass of Burial will be celebrated in the chapel at the funeral home with Fr. Michael Martin presiding. Interment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution in Jane's behalf to a .

