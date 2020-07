EDWARDSVILLE — Jane E. Hornberger, age 82, departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy.

Visitation is Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 a.m until private family service (50 or less) at 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Mask mandatory.