Janet L. Bode

Janet L. Bode, 61, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.

She was born on May 27, 1958, to Vernon and Wilma (Steinmann) Renken. She was the second oldest of eight children. Lois (Augie) Dipazo, Barb (Terry) Johnson, Audrey (Dan) Daberkow, Carol (Gary) Bollmann, Sandy (Bart) Wilson, Lisa (Helen) Renken, and Mark Renken.

Jan is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ralph L. Bode, Jr and their two children, Ralph "Bo" L. Bode III (Adrienne and her four children) and Nicole Bode (Andrew); one grandchild, Brianna Gates; four sisters-in-law, Susie Nelson, Debby (Jerry) Linker, Melanie (John) Lazor, Pam (Steve) Tucker, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister-in-law and husband, Pat and Louie Bagaglio; and brother-in-law, Larry Nelson.

Janet worked as a certified insurance service representative for Southern Illinois Underwriters in Edwardsville for 37 years. She enjoyed working with her friends, management, and coworkers because of their kindness and gratitude for her years of service and helping her get through this troubling time.

Jan loved to entertain, putting a smile on your face, crafting, and caring for others.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, and aunt.

The Bode family would like to thank all the family and friends that helped Jan get through this final journey.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank and Rev. Willard Meyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.