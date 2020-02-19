Janet Stahlhut (1944 - 2020)
WOOD RIVER — Janet R. Stahlhut, 75, passed away 3:18 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Wood River.



Born in Edwardsville on March 14, 1944, she was the daughter of Albert W. and Ruth M. (Faymar) Stahlhut.



Janet read meters for Conoco-Phillips before her retirement. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and animal lover.



Surviving are a brother, Albert (Emma) Stahlhut of Edwardsville; niece, Dawn Howard; great-nephews, Michael (Caroline) Howard, Andrew Howard, and Jakob Stockman; and a great-great-nephew, Matthew Howard.



Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.



Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Feb. 19, 2020
