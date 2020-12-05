HIGHLAND — Janice K. Etherton, age 79, of Highland, Illinois, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Saturday, Aug. 23, 1941, in Grayville, Illinois, the daughter of Meredith and Josephine (nee Augsburger) Judge.

She was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church, Highland.

She graduated from Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, Illinois.

She lived in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was a leader for many years for Weight Watchers.

She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team; church; family; her grandchildren and playing the piano at her church for Sunday services.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda K. (Randal) Halbert, Greenville, Illinois; son, Scott A. (Wandena) Willman, Edwardsville; grandchildren, Misty D. (James) Garrison, Sabrina R. Collins, SGT Jacob A. (April) Willman US Army, John W. (Kenia) Willman and Joshua D. Willman; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Rosie) Judge, Collinsville, Illinois and L. Keith (Donna) Judge, Katy, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Meredith Arnold Judge and her mother, Josephine Alice Judge (nee Augsburger); and grandson-in-law, Charles W. "Charlie" Collins - Died 9/11/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.

Private Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at Highland Southern Baptist Church.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, Dec. 7, at Highland Southern Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, Highland Southern Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Glen Carbon Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church.