1/
Janice Etherton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HIGHLAND — Janice K. Etherton, age 79, of Highland, Illinois, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home.



She was born on Saturday, Aug. 23, 1941, in Grayville, Illinois, the daughter of Meredith and Josephine (nee Augsburger) Judge.



She was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church, Highland.



She graduated from Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, Illinois.



She lived in Glen Carbon, Illinois.



She was a leader for many years for Weight Watchers.



She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team; church; family; her grandchildren and playing the piano at her church for Sunday services.



Survivors include a daughter, Linda K. (Randal) Halbert, Greenville, Illinois; son, Scott A. (Wandena) Willman, Edwardsville; grandchildren, Misty D. (James) Garrison, Sabrina R. Collins, SGT Jacob A. (April) Willman US Army, John W. (Kenia) Willman and Joshua D. Willman; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Rosie) Judge, Collinsville, Illinois and L. Keith (Donna) Judge, Katy, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her father, Meredith Arnold Judge and her mother, Josephine Alice Judge (nee Augsburger); and grandson-in-law, Charles W. "Charlie" Collins - Died 9/11/2014.



Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.



Private Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at Highland Southern Baptist Church.



Private Funeral Service will be Monday, Dec. 7, at Highland Southern Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, Highland Southern Baptist Church, officiating.



Interment will be at Glen Carbon Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois.



Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
Highland Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
Highland Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved