Jaqueline Provaznik

TROY — Jacqueline "Jackie" Louise Provaznik, nee Seele, 78, of Troy, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Troy.

Mrs. Provaznik was a longstanding area real estate agent and an avid antique collector. She had also served as the Pin Oak Township assessor from 2009-2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Flora (Taylor) Seele; and her husband, Frank Provaznik who passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.

Jacqueline is survived by two children, Jeff (Gail) Rice of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Cathy (Phil) Rice of Oregon; six step-children, Sandra (Charles) Stamm, Daniel (JoAnne) Provaznik, Michael Provaznik, Virginia (Keith) Behrhorst, Rick (Desiree) Lewis and Judith (Leslie) Colyott; and three grandchildren, Matt Rice of Troy, Jacob Rice of Dallas, Texas, and Elizabeth Rice of Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

In keeping with Mrs. Provaznik's wishes, cremation is to be held with a graveside service at Tilden Cemetery in Tilden, Illinois, at a later date.

Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Tilden, is in charge of arrangements.