Jay DeRousse
BELLEVILLE — J. J. "Jay" DeRousse, 84, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, born Dec. 4, 1935, in Modac, Illinois, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.



Mr. DeRousse was a Certified Public Accountant and the owner of the DeRousse Thompson CPA Firm in Edwardsville and Collinsville, Illinois, retiring in 1993.



He earned an Associate of Business Administration degree followed by a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Saint Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri, graduating in 1964, and was a licensed CPA in both Illinois and Missouri.



Jay was a life member of the Illinois and Missouri Society of CPA's and was a past-member of the Toastmasters International.



He was a 52-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Edwardsville, where he taught religion and catechism classes. Upon moving to Belleville, he joined St. Teresa's Catholic Church and has been a member there for the last eight years and member and Treasurer of St. Teresa's Young at Heart. The ultimate handyman, Jay could fix anything and spent his early retirement years rehabbing homes, and most recently served on the board for his local homeowners' association.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Elmer J. and Marjorie I. Brewer DeRousse; a sister-in-law, Marlene DeRousse; and a brother-in-law, Orville John Wellen.



Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Loretta Shashek DeRousse, whom he married on Nov. 17, 1956; five children, Cheryl (Daniel) Bernhardt of Lake Waukomis, Missouri, Deacon Timothy J. (Laura) DeRousse of Belleville, Lisa (Scott) Anderson of Houston, Texas, Renee (Lynn) Manley of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jayne (Emery) Corley of St. Louis, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, Colleen Hartness, Shannon Spieler, John D. MacDonald III, Ashley Bradley, Jonathan DeRousse, Tyler Anderson, Heather Anderson, Michael Show, Jayme Herbstreit, Carole Manley, Benjamin Corley, Ryan Corley, and Kathryn Corley; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Everett DeRousse of Lee's Summit, Missouri; a sister, Darlene (Donald) Nitzche of St. Charles, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Doris Wellen of Washington, Missouri; along with nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to St. Teresa's Catholic Church, Belleville, or St. Mary's Catholic Church, Edwardsville, Illinois, in the form of masses to either church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.



Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug 13, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance.



Funeral: A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with Msgr. David Darin officiating.



Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville.



Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
AUG
13
Burial
02:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
August 11, 2020
Very sorry to hear about your dad. I went to school with him at St Patricks in Ruma. Remember hanging out with your dad on Lindell Blvd. Bernadette (Scherle) Gregson
Bernadette (Scherle) Gregson
Classmate
