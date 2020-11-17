1/1
Jay Milton
ALHAMBRA — Jay L. Milton, age 66, of Alhambra, Illinois, formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.



He was born March 31, 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Grotefendt) Milton.



Jay was an avid pipe collector and long-time member of the St. Louis Pipe Club where his responsibilities were to co-host the St. Louis Pipe show each year.



Jay had become a VIP resident at Hitz Memorial Home soon after his arrival there.



He was well liked by all the residents and staff and held the position of president of the Resident Council there.



Jay is survived by a sister, Carolyn (Greg) Cristel of Georgetown, Kentucky; two nieces, Amanda (Brad) Decker of Leander, Texas, and Michelle Cristel of Freeburg, Illinois; and a special cousin, Lynn (the late David) Grotefendt of Edwardsville, Illinois.



A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



Memorial contributions in his memory can be given to Hitz Memorial Home, 201 Belle St., Alhambra, IL, 62001.



The family would like to express their appreciation for all the loving care Jay received at Hitz.



Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at kalmermemorialservices.com.



Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2020.
