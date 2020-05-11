COLLINSVILLE — Jean Bishop of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Care Center of Center Grove of Edwardsville, Illinois.



Jean was born on Oct. 14, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William H and Annie Elisabeth (Boyd) Bear. She was married to Lawrence L. Bishop. Lawrence preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2005.



Jean is survived by one son, Gordon Bishop (Donna), of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and two grandsons, Jacob Bishop of Collinsville, and Mitchell Bishop of Troy, Illinois. Jean is also survived by her precious dog, Pickles, who provided her with much love and companionship.



Besides her parents and husband; Jean was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Cervino of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.



Jean had worked for Boeing-Vertol Aircraft Company and later for the Defense Contract Audit Agency. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville where, for many years, she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her love of singing also led her to sing with the Masterworks choir as well as Sweet Adelines, where she also designed and sewed their costumes.



Jean was a huge fan of the St. Louis Blues Hockey team. She knew every player's name and jersey number by heart, and rooted the team on to the Stanley Cup.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Jean will be cremated according to her wishes and laid to rest at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.



Paynic Home for Funerals, East Alton, IL will be handling the funeral arrangements.



The family has requested memorials be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store