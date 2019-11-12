ALTON — Suzanne J. Newell (Patton), 71, passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Born on June 22, 1948, she was the daughter of Mary (White) and Eugene (Paul) Patton.

On July 5, 1996, in Edwardsville, she married Thomas Newell. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Ronald Perrin Jr. and Scott Perrin, both of Wood River, Illinois; brothers Stephen (Jan) Patton of Bethalto, Illinois, Joseph (Amy) Patton of Wood River; half-brother Larry (Jan) Eubanks of Wood River; grandchildren Meredith (Dustin) Hoene, Jessica Hunt and Zachary Perrin; great grandchildren Greyson Hoene, Brayden Hoene, and Karsen Hoene; nephew Britt Eubanks; nieces Stacy (BJ) Hearty, Carolee Eubanks, Shelley (Travis) Norman.

Her parents; a brother, George Patton; and a sister Nancy Patton, preceded her in death.

A dinner memorial is to held at the Wood River , Thursday, Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m.