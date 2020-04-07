EDWARDSVILLE — (Clara) Jean Defend, 80 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home.

Jean was born Oct. 29, 1939 in Centralia, Illinois, the youngest child and daughter of the late Walter and Clara (Kramer) Klosterman.

Jean married Howard Defend of Carlyle, Illinois, June 2, 1962. They had three children, Jeanne, Jayne and Jeffrey and raised their family in Centralia attending Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and outstanding grandmother and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsille. Jean was a great cook, baker and homemaker. She was a skilled seamstress and liked to knit and crotchet. In her free time she enjoyed puzzle books, mysteries and was an avid reader. She traveled often with her husband Howard when he worked for Valley Steel and later for vacation with Jeanne and Robert. She enjoyed heated discussions about politics, was a strategic game player and had a quick and sharp wit. She also had the prettiest blue eyes.

Jean is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jeanne and Robert Landers of Edwardsville, and Jayne Defend of Columbia, Missouri, grandchildren, Jenna and Anthony Wathen, Lindsey and Shane Floyd, Jacob Markus, Hannah Landers, and Noah Landers; great-granddaughter, Hailey; and other close family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Raymond Defend; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Theresa Defend; her sister LaDonne Simpson; and brothers, Jack Klosterman, Walter Klosterman, Robert Klosterman, Duane Klosterman, and Ron Klosterman.

Our loving mom and grandmother deserves a wonderful tribute. However, in these unsure times, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, IL. Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing road in Glen Carbon is serving the family.